State representative announces New Mexico’s roll call vote at DNC

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Derrick Lente, a New Mexico State Representative, announced to the nation Tuesday night that New Mexico’s Democratic National Convention delegates cast 42 votes for presidential nominee Joe Biden and four votes for Bernie Sanders. Tuesday night, the Democratic Convention officially nominated Joe Biden for president.

Delegates from each state took a roll call vote during the second night of the virtual Democratic National Convention on Tuesday, awarding Biden the position. Usually, each state calls out the number of delegates that different candidates won there during the primary, but the count was all done online this time.

There are still two more nights of the Democratic National Convention, which started on Monday, August 17. On Wednesday, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham will talk during the convention.

Other speakers on Wednesday include Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Senator Elizabeth Warren, Governor Tony Evers, Former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords, the Vice Presidential Nominee, and Former President Barack Obama.