Social distancing rules for voting process at polls during primary election

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – An order issued by Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham Thursday clarified the rules that polling locations must follow for New Mexico’s upcoming primary election.

Earlier this month the state Supreme Court ordered that polling locations must remain open. However, they directed all county clerks to mail absentee ballot applications to voters. Voters will have to complete those ballot applications and send them into their county clerk’s office in order to receive an absentee ballot in the mail. The justices also ordered all in-person voting on Election Day or in early voting to comply with the state’s ongoing public health orders.

According to the public health order, all polling locations are permitted to operate on the days and times provided for in the Election Code from early voting through Election Day. However, only four voters at a time will be allowed in any voting location. Also, any polling location that is a mobile unit can only have two voters at any given time. Voters that are waiting outside will need to wait spaced at least six feet from each other.

Even though polling locations will be open, the order encourages voters to vote by absentee ballot and notes that the safest way to vote during the primary election is by absentee ballot.

New Mexico’s primary election is scheduled for June 2.

Related Coverage

News Conferences