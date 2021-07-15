Sheriff Manny Gonzales appealing decision to deny campaign public funding

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Sheriff Manny Gonzales is appealing the city clerk’s decision to deny his mayor campaign public funding after it was determined his campaign forged signatures. A public hearing of his appeal is taking place Thursday, July 15.

Sheriff Gonzales has been accused by Mayor Tim Keller’s campaign of forging nearly 150 public donor signatures that would make him eligible for $600,000 in public funding. Last week, Sheriff Gonzales received a letter from the city clerk’s office saying they found a contribution to his campaign fraudulent.

Gonzales says this was an innocent administrative mistake. The city clerk has now given the ethics complaint to the city’s attorney for further investigation.