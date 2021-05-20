Secretary of State discusses CD1 special election, what to expect

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The special election for Congressional District 1 to replace Deb Haaland in the U.S. House of Representatives is underway. This is the first election that voters can utilize same-day voter registration all the way through Election Day in New Mexico. New Mexico Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver provides all the information needed to make everyone’s voices heard.

June 1 is Election Day. Polling locations will be open from 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. Voters may vote in person at any of the locations within their registered county. Voters who requested absentee ballots may return their sealed ballot to a polling location, no later than 7 p.m. on Election night. To register to vote, update voter registration, or request an absentee ballot visit the New Mexico Secretary of State’s website.