Secretary of State announces date for special election CD1 seat

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver announced she will issue a proclamation on Thursday, setting June 1 as the date of the special election to fill the congressional seat vacated by Deb Haaland. On Tuesday, Haaland resigned from the post to become the U.S. Interior Secretary.

“Deb Haaland’s historic confirmation as the nation’s first Native American cabinet secretary is a proud moment for all New Mexicans, but it also kicks off another important election cycle of which every eligible voter in Congressional District 1 should be aware,” said Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver in a news release. “Now that Election Day is set, I encourage anyone interested in seeking the office to familiarize themselves with the laws and procedures outlined in the Election Code.”

So far, a mix of Democrats, Republicans and other candidates have declared their candidacy to fill the seat.