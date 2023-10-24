SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe County Clerk’s Office is offering more sites where residents can cast their votes early. Residents from across Santa Fe County can use the voting convenience centers regardless of where in the county they reside.

“In addition to the nearly 2,000 voters who have voted in person, we have over 5,000 absentee ballot requests,” County Clerk Katherine E. Clark said in a press release. “I am excited to see that voters are showing up early in various ways for these local elections. Our office makes it easy for voters to avoid ‘last-minute’ voting on Election Day.”

The voting convenience centers are open Tuesday through Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. More information can be found at this link.

Voting centers