RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Sandoval County voters approved $80M for major upgrades at Rio Rancho schools. The money will cover a range of improvements from new building construction and roof replacements to IT infrastructure. It would also pay for a new building for Independence High School and turn the old building into a special education center.

A capital improvements tax voters sign off on puts $5.5M a year, for the next six years, toward repairs and upgrades at Ask Academy, Sandoval Bilingual Academy, and Explore Academy.