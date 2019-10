ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- New Mexico will soon join 20 other states in allowing voters to register on Election Day.

The Albuquerque Journal reports that the change is gradually being phased in and won’t take full effect until 2021. Starting this year, voters can register to vote during local elections or change their registration.

Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver says she hopes the change will increase voter participation.