ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - Saturday marked the last day to cast an early vote for two contentious city council elections.

Early voters cast their ballots in two district city council elections. Incumbent Isaac Benton is up against Zackary Quintero in the central Albuquerque's district, and Brook Bassan and Ane Romero are running for a vacant seat in the northeast heights' district four.