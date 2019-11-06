Run-off elections anticipated in city council districts 4, 2

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For the first time in 20 years, City Council District 4 will have a new leader. But, residents will likely have to wait until next month to find out who that is.

It appears Brook Bassan will face off against Ane Romero in a run-off election. The winner will replace longtime City Councilor Brad Winter, who announced his retirements back in April.

Winter was first elected in 1999 and held his city council seat for five terms.

Meanwhile, another run-off election is in the works. It appears City Councilor Isaac Benton will not reach the 50 percent needed.

It was a crowded field of six candidates, the largest council race in more than a decade. Benton, who has served since 2005, will face-off against Zackary Quintero, who came in second with 20% of the vote.