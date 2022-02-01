RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Early voting for Rio Rancho’s municipal election began Tuesday. That includes three bonds, voters will decide on a $10.6 million road bond that would go towards renovating Northern Blvd. and Enchanted Hills.

There’s also a $3.6 million public safety bond and a more than $1 million quality of life bond that would go toward sprucing up parks and buying equipment and materials for public libraries. Voters will also decide on a new permanent fund.

“We’ve been very fiscally prudent and our reserves have been growing over the last several years and that’s why we have this opportunity to set this money aside and have it work harder for us as a community,” said City Manager Matthew Geisel. “Then the public can participate through our annual budgeting process and provide us input on how to spend it.”

Voters will also decide on the mayor and three city council seats. The city is also holding a series of events giving the public a chance to ask questions. For a list of these events and dates, visit the city’s website.