RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Rio Rancho residents voted on a number of issues on Tuesday including electing a mayor. Not all of the results are in just yet, but right now, incumbent Greg Hull has a huge lead with Barbara Ann Jordan and Jaclyn Wilhite trailing.

It looks like three bond questions will easily pass. They include more than $10 million for road improvements, more than $3.5 million to update Rio Rancho police headquarters and vehicles, and $1 million for parks and libraries.