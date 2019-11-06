Rio Rancho voters approve $60M RRPS bond

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE)- The community has voted to support $60 million in general obligation bonds in support of Rio Rancho Public Schools.

The funds approved in Tuesday’s election will pay for ventilation, heating, and air conditioning repair and replacement, IT infrastructure, Career Technical Education programs, high school expansion, and athletic field replacement. Unofficial results show the bond passed with 71% of voters in favor of the bond.

Over 8,3000 Rio Rancho voters cast their ballot in the election. Official results have yet to be released by the Sandoval County Clerk’s Office.

The funds will be available to the school district in increments spanning over the next four years.