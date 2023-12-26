NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – An ace of hearts became the determining factor in a tie-race for an elected office in Valencia County. Tom Nelson has been officially declared the winner of one of two seats on the Rio Communities City Council.

He drew an ace in a game of high-card draw beating his opponent’s five of spades. Nelson and Jim Winters both received 302 votes in the November election. After a recount, the number didn’t change forcing the game of chance.

Those games are required under state election law in the event of a tie race. “I don’t know.. it was just a weird experience, having the fate of this come down to, like I said, something that.. I really wouldn’t think would still be on the books,” said Nelson.

Nelson is expected to be sworn into office on January 8 for a year term.