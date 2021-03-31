Rep. Melanie Stansbury wins Democratic nomination for CD1 seat

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Democrat State Central Committee members for Congressional District 1 announced their nomination for the special election to elect a replacement for Deb Haaland. She left her representative position when she was picked for the Secretary of the Interior earlier this year.

They selected State Representative Melanie Stansbury out of eight candidates for the seat in the House of Representatives. The decision was made during a runoff vote Wednesday. Rep. Stansbury has received 51.24% of the votes. Rep. Stansbury will run in the special election against Republican State Senator Mark Moores and Libertarian candidate Chris Manning. The special election will take place on June 1.

