Registering to vote on Election Day unavailable this year

Local Elections

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – People who want to vote in the upcoming local elections need to make sure they are registered before Election Day. This time around, same-day registration will not be available on Election Day itself.

However, it will still be available for anyone who shows up to early voting, which ends the Saturday before the November 2 election. Right now, Bernalillo County voters can register and cast their ballots at the clerk’s annex downtown. More early voting sites open on the 16.

