Registering to vote on Election Day unavailable this year

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Sebastian Forsling grew from 6'11 to seven feet over the summer. The extra height should help him reach his goal of making a contribution in his freshman season at New Mexico. "My goal is to contend for Freshman of the Year in the Mountain West, said Forsling. "As a freshman, I got to gradually get better every single day, got to show the coaches because I'm new. It's a new coaching staff. I got to show them what I can do."

The native of Sweden heard about the University of New Mexico Lobos basketball and the Pit from one of his former coaches who played an NCAA tournament game at the legendary venue. Forsling said that the coach told him about the crazy fans and that New Mexico was a basketball town. It helped him decide to come to New Mexico where he is still learning how the game is played in the USA.