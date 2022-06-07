NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Rebecca Dow, the second-place candidate among the Republicans, pledged to continue fighting for her party during her concession speech. “I started this campaign with one goal in mind, to make MLG a one-term governor. I’m right here today as ready to fight tomorrow as I was yesterday, to make sure MLG is a one-term governor,” said Dow.

Dow, a state representative and early education teacher from Truth or Consequences acknowledged that she did not have the kind of name recognition that Mark Ronchetti had. On Tuesday, Ronchetti won the Republican nomination for governor. He will face incumbent Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham in November.