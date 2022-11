NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Raul Torrez will be New Mexico’s next Attorney General. He will replace Hector Balderas.

Torrez will took on Republican AG candidate Jeremy Gay. Gay is a private lawyer and former U.S. attorney who ran unopposed in the primary. Historically the AG’s office has gone to the Democratic in the race

KRQE News 13 will continue to provide updates on other races as election numbers roll in. View the latest Election Results here: https://www.krqe.com/election-results/.