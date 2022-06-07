ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s been a heated campaign between Torrez and Colon. Supporters have been trickling in since the polls closed at 7 p.m. and Torrez said he went into the day feeling confident.

Torrez was sworn in as the Bernalillo County District Attorney in January 2017 and has suggested his years as a prosecutor give him more credibility and experience for the position than his opponent, Brian Colon.

Colon, Torrez points out, has never prosecuted court cases. But in their often heated debates, Colon calls Torrez a failed prosector, suggesting he’s been part of the system that’s failed to protect people from crime.

Both candidates spent more than $1 million in this campaign, a lot of it on ads targeting each other. As attorney general, Torrez says his focus will be on recruiting and training the best local attorneys to engage in important litigation.

If Torrez wins his party’s nomination for AG and goes on to win in November, the governor will have to appoint a new Bernalillo County District Attorney to fulfill his term through 2024.