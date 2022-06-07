NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – One of the high-profile races in New Mexico’s primary election is finding out which Republican will face off with incumbent Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham in November. Five candidates are vying for the Republican nomination.

KRQE’s Political Analyst Gabe Sanchez says he feels the vote is going to come down to who voters believe will help lead them through increasing prices seen over the last few months. The five candidates include Mark Ronchetti, Rebecca Dow, Jay Block, Ethel Maharg and Gregory Zanetti.

Results are expected to roll out after the polls close across New Mexico at 7 p.m. and KRQE News 13 will have the latest updates. Live coverage from the KRQE News 13 Digital Studio will start around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. You can also watch for results on air on KRQE News 13 at 9 p.m. on FOX New Mexico; at 10 p.m. on CBS; and again at 10:30 p.m. on FOX New Mexico.