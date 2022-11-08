NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –Republican Mark Ronchetti is vying for the governor spot, hoping to turn the state red again. Tuesday, the Ronchetti campaign is watching the results come in. It’s still to early to call the governor’s race.

During current Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham’s term, a lot has changed in the last four years. Along with it has come criticism of how the governor handled the COVID-19 pandemic, crime rise, and education lag. Those are the issues Ronchetti has run on.

On Tuesday, he cast his vote with his wife at La Cueva High School. “We can change in that we can get better as far as education, economy, and crime. But we have to change leadership,” said Ronchetti.

KRQE News 13 will continue to provide updates as election numbers roll in. View the latest Election Results here: https://www.krqe.com/election-results/