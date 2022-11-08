NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Recent polling had the New Mexico governor’s race tightening in the last few weeks. Democrat Michelle Lujan Grisham says she’s feeling confident but acknowledged this will be a much tighter race than in 2018 when she beat Steve Pearce by 14 points.

KRQE talked with the governor about her plans moving forward if she wins. “There’s lots more that we need to do. I’ve committed to voters that my family lives here, I live here. I have grandchildren in school here in Albuquerque. There’s lots more that we can accomplish. We’re gonna have to do it together,” said Lujan Grisham.

She also emphasized working to recruit and retain more local police officers across the state.

It is rare for an incumbent governor in New Mexico to lose a re-election bid. KRQE News 13 will continue to provide updates as election numbers roll in. View the latest Election Results here: https://www.krqe.com/election-results/