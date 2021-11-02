Race for Albuquerque’s mayor takes center stage on Election Day

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Voters will cast their ballots on Tuesday to decide who they want to see as Albuquerque’s next mayor. The heated race is expected to be a close one between incumbent Mayor Tim Keller, Bernalillo County Sheriff Manny Gonzales, and talk show host Eddy Aragon.

The biggest question on everyone’s mind is if one of the candidates will get above the 50% threshold to secure the win. Tuesday’s votes are crucial in this race.

Political experts believe the race could be tight. Getting over 50% of the votes is needed to avoid a run-off in the race for mayor. This is going to be the number one goal for any campaign because as we’ve seen in the past, anything can happen in a run-off.

KRQE News 13 political expert Gabe Sanchez believes one candidate should be able to get past that 50% mark on Tuesday and that could be incumbent Mayor Tim Keller. “I would probably put it 55%, is what I’m expecting to happen if there’s no major drama down the homestretch,” said Sanchez.

Sanchez believes Albuquerque voters have given Mayor Keller a lot of leeway when it comes to how he handled the COVID-19 pandemic. However, Sanchez also mentioned that crime is a big issue that voters could use as a deciding factor which could give Gonzales an edge.

Polls show that Aragon will likely come in last in this race. In some polls, Keller is barely edging over the 50% threshold which could mean a run-off between the top two candidates which political experts say will likely be between Gonzales and Keller.