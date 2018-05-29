Pat Davis drops out of congressional race

Pat Davis is dropping out of the race for New Mexico’s first congressional district.

Davis made waves when he released a campaign ad that contained profanity attacking the NRA.

Tuesday Davis announced he is dropping out saying there are a lot of good choices in the Democratic race and that its clear to him that by remaining divided, none of them will win.

The remaining Democratic candidates are Debra Haaland, Damon Martinez, Antoinette Sedillo Lopez, Damian Lara and Paul Moya.

The winner will face Rep. Janice Arnold-Jones and Libertarian Lloyd Princeton on Nov. 6 for the General Election.