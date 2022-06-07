ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – While the race for Bernalillo County Sheriff was particularly crowded this year, two former law enforcement officers have commanding leads for the Republican and Democrat nominations. Democrat John D. Allen is leading by more than 20 points while on the Republican side, Paul A. Pacheco is up by more than 25 points.

Allen is a former Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office sergeant and teaches law enforcement at Central New Mexico Community College. Pachecho is retired from Albuquerque Police and was also a state representative.

The two will go head to head for the seat vacated by Sheriff Manny Gonzales.