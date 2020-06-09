Over 1K ballots arrive too late to count in New Mexico primary election

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – More than a thousand absentee ballots are going unaccounted for after arriving too late. The Albuquerque Journal reports in Bernalillo County, there were 1,046 late ballots and 316 in Santa Fe County.

The clerk’s office expects that number to increase as more deliveries come in from the postal service. They say state law prohibits county clerks from tabulating any ballots that arrive after 7 p.m. on election night.

Now, some are asking that be changed by either allowing ballots postmarked by election day to be counted or ove the deadline to request a ballot. The governor’s office says they plan to address voting procedures in a special session.

The Journal reports that about 42% of eligible voters, 422,008 voters, cast ballots in the primary election which is the highest turnout percentage in at least 20 years. Just before the election, officials had urged voters to return absentee ballots in person at voting centers instead of putting in the mail.

