NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Early voting is over in New Mexico’s midterm election. Statistics from early voters are pouring in.

Nearly 437,000 people have already cast their ballot or voted absentee in New Mexico

The Secretary of State’s Office said nearly 225,000 early votes came from Democrats, while 152,000 were Republicans.

Around 55,000 declined to state a party affiliation, while 2,900 were libertarian and 1,700 were designated as other. Saturday was the last day to vote early.

The polls will be open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. KRQE will be following races within New Mexico, and those that want to stay updated can visit our election page when the day arrives.