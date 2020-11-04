November 4 Election Recap: Both candidates speak out overnight as no winner projected yet in presidential race

1. Election Day is over but Americans are still waiting to learn who their next president is. CBS News has President Trump holding 213 electoral votes and former Vice President Joe Biden with 224 electoral votes. New Mexico’s five electoral votes went to Biden early on Tuesday night. Both candidates made early morning speeches, Biden indicating the fight isn’t over with the president claiming to take it to the Supreme Court.

2. In the New Mexico congressional races, unofficial results show Democrats dominating with the exception of one race. For the House in District 1, Deb Haaland will keep her seat, defeating Michelle Garcia Holmes. While in the southern part of the state, Rep. Yvette Herrell is taking back that seat from Democrat Xochitl Torres Small. Democrat Teresa Leger Fernandez defeats Republican Alexis Johnson in northern New Mexico. Meanwhile, for Senate, Democrat Ben Ray Lujan is the projected winner over Republican challenger Mark Ronchetti and Libertarian Bob Walsh.

3. Democrats will hold the majority in both chambers of the state legislature in Santa Fe. All 112 seats were up for grabs this election with a handful of incumbent senators fighting for their seats. Unofficial results show Republican incumbent Sander Rue, who has a powerful voice on the Senate Finance Committee, will lose to Democrat Harold James Pope Jr. There’s been a more progressive push to get bills like legalizing marijuana and possibly tapping into the land grant permanent fund to boost education funding.

4. A couple of showers are moving through the west and southwest mountains this morning, pushing into the Rio Grande Valley. Showers are light and spotty and will dissipate by the end of the morning commute.

5. Artwork celebrating hot air balloons is now on display at the Balloon Museum. The inaugural exhibition features work by local and international artists, showcasing balloons in a variety of settings. The artwork will be on display through January.

