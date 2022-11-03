NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Have you gone out to vote early? Data shows more than 320,000 New Mexicans have already cast their ballots in the election.
Nearly 170,000 of them are Democrats while nearly 110,000 are Republicans. More than 38,000 declined to state a party.
Story continues below:
- New Mexico: Santa Fe police searching for 32-year-old woman
- Crime: River of Lights hit and run prosecutors want defense attorney removed
- Top Story: Albuquerque Fire Rescue welcomes new rescue vehicle to combat high call volumes
- Albuquerque: Albuquerque continues cracking down on homeless encampments across city
Around 1,800 are libertarian, and 1,100 are considered “other.” Early voting ends this Saturday.