NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Have you gone out to vote early? Data shows more than 320,000 New Mexicans have already cast their ballots in the election.

Nearly 170,000 of them are Democrats while nearly 110,000 are Republicans. More than 38,000 declined to state a party.

Around 1,800 are libertarian, and 1,100 are considered “other.” Early voting ends this Saturday.