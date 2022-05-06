NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Rebecca Dow, a member of the New Mexico House of Representatives, representing Truth or Consequences has been serving the area since 2017. Dow was born in Oklahoma and moved to New Mexico when she was a young girl.

Dow holds an associate degree in early childhood from Tusa Community College and a bachelor’s degree in business management from Oral Roberts University. Dow also founded Appletree Educational Center, a faith-based care program.

As a state representative, she touts defending New Mexico jobs and fighting back against progressive leaders she says are pushing a radical agenda. With more than $750,000 in donations, Dow ranks second in fundraising.