NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Mark Ronchetti, grew up in Vermont and earned a degree in broadcasting from Washington State University. Ronchetti started his career as a reporter in Grand Junction Colorado. He spent two decades on air in the Albuquerque television market, including KRQE News 13.

He left KRQE News 13 in 2020 to run for the U.S. Senate seat vacated by Tom Udall, who retired after serving two terms. Ronchetti won his party’s nomination handily, but ultimately lost in the General Election to long-time congressman Ben Ray Lujan.

Ronchetti returned to KRQE News 13 for less than a year, before leaving to make a run for governor.