NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Jay Block is severing his second term as Sandoval County Commissioner. He is originally from New Hampshire, Block went to College at North Dakota State before joining the air force.

Block served for more than two decades as a nuclear weapons officer, serving in Afghanistan and retiring at Kirtland Air Force Base as a Lt. Colonel. He is also a business consultant and lives in Rio Rancho.

Block won the State Republican Party’s Preprimary Convention. So far, he has only raised a fraction of the money that two of his rivals, Rebecca Dow and Mark Ronchetti have raised. Block has the endorsements of a handful of county sheriffs.