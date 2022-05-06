NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Greg Zanetti, grew up in Albuquerque and graduated from Valley High School. He was accepted to the United States Military Academy and graduated from West Point.

After six years of active duty, Zanetti earned his master’s degree in business from Boston University and returned home to New Mexico. He went to work as a financial advisor.

Simultaneously, he joined the New Mexico Army National Guard. Zanetti was promoted to Brigadier General in 2005. He was then deployed to Guantanamo Bay in 2008 where he served as Deputy Commander, Joint Task Force Guantanamo. In 2010, he moved to Seattle to manage money for Bill Gates then returned to New Mexico.