ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Nichole Rogers will be the new city councilor for the southeast part of Albuquerque. After a day of voting and vote counting this evening, Rogers leads Jeff Hoehn by four points.

The two candidates went head to head in a runoff after none of the candidates received 50% of the vote in the general election. “I can’t say it enough, I am grateful, grateful, grateful for all the people that helped me get here, and all the people that helped me secure the win,” said Rogers.

The district includes Nob Hill and the International District.