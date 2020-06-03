Teresa Leger Fernandez takes the lead for Democratic Primary for New Mexico’s U.S House District 3

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In the third congressional district where the Democrat primary almost always decides the winner in November. Attorney Teresa Leger Fernandez has jumped to a sizeable lead of ten points over Joseph Sanchez and former CIA operative Valerie Plame.

With seven Democrats and four Republicans, this is a large crowd vying for Rep. Ben Ray Lujan’s current job. It is a tight race for the four Republican candidates trying to earn their party’s nomination. Engineer Alexis Johnson holding a slim lead. If Teresa Leger Fernandez holds on, she’s in good shape.

The Democrats have only lost once in this district since it was created in the early 80s. That was in a special election in 1997 after Bill Richardson was named the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations. Outside of the Farmington area in San Juan County, most of the counties in that district are primarily blue. This race, for the most part, has been pretty civil, the ads have been more about themselves.

“I’m here to promote our second amendment and also I’m very pro-life, I’m pro economy,” said Republican congressional hopeful Alexis Johnson. “I have a background in engineering in oil and gas”

“Yo soy Teresa, yo amo Nuevo Mexico, yo soy Nueva Mexicana,” said Leger Fernandez. “I’m so excited about this campaign to know about you and your families.”

The Democrats have not only won this district 19 times out of the 20 times, but they also win big; by an average of almost 30 points. U.S. Rep. Lujan has held this position since 2009. He’s running for U.S. Senate.