NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Tuesday, June 7, is primary election day in New Mexico. Voting centers all around the state opened Tuesday morning at 7 a.m. and polls will close at 7 p.m.

Voters will get the chance to weigh in on a number of races the ballot, including some key U.S. House seats and governor. Results from New Mexico’s 2022 Primary Election are expected to roll out after the polls close at 7 p.m. and KRQE News 13 will have the latest updates.

KRQE News 13’s Digital Studio will be providing live coverage of results, expected start around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. You can also watch for results on air on KRQE News 13 at 9 p.m. on FOX New Mexico; at 10 p.m. on CBS; and again at 10:30 p.m. on FOX New Mexico.