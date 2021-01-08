New Mexico’s 1st Congressional District Special Election

What you need to know about the Special Election

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – President-elect Joe Biden has chosen New Mexico’s Democratic Congresswoman Deb Haaland to be the next Secretary of the Interior. If the U.S. Senate confirms her, she would have to leave her district seat in New Mexico. Who will replace Representative Deb Haaland for New Mexico’s 1st Congressional District if confirmed by the US Senate for Interior Secretary?

How the vacant 1st Congressional District seat will be filled

Within ten days after the vacancy occurs (which will presumably be Congresswoman Haaland is confirmed by the Senate and vacates her House seat), the New Mexico Secretary of State will call a special election:

The election will be held no less than 77 days or more than 91 days after the vacancy date. (NMSA 1-15-18.1)

There will not be a primary election; instead, the state’s major political parties’ central committees will select a candidate who they nominate to represent their party. That includes the Republican, Democratic, and Libertarian parties.

Each major party’s “Central Committee” is comprised of a select number of members elected to their position by fellow party members. A spokeswoman for the Democratic Party of New Mexico tells KRQE News 13 the Central Committee is comprised of around 180 party members. A spokesman for the Republican Party of New Mexico tells KRQE News 13 the party’s Central Committee is comprised of around 119 people.

All registered voters in District 1 are eligible to vote in the special election.

According to state law, the state will pay for the cost of the election to fill the vacancy of a U.S. Representative as it falls within a timeframe “when the election is not held on the same ballot as a statewide election.” (NMSA 1-15-18.1-J)

“This has traditionally been a Democratic-leaning seat over the past few election cycles, but you’re opening the door for an open race,” said University of New Mexico Political Science Professor Gabe Sanchez.

Who’s Running?

Candidates who have announced thus far that they are running for the 1st Congressional District seat

New Mexico Congressional District 1