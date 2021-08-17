New Mexico United stadium proposal to be on November ballot

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico United stadium is now in the hands of voters. Monday night, the Albuquerque City Council voted 7-2 to put a $50 million multipurpose soccer stadium bond question on the Nov. 2 ballot.

The vote comes less than a month after the city released a stadium feasibility report. The study shows that the stadium should either be at Coal and Broadway or 2nd and Iron. If the city uses one of the two preferred sites, the report estimates the project would cost between $64 million and $70 million. The costs assume that construction would start next year, and the study recommends 10,000 to 12,000 seats including luxury suites.

One downtown resident says he would welcome the stadium in his neighborhood. “I think it would be really great, we live downtown. It would be great to take my son to some games downtown that we could walk to,” said Timmy Schools.