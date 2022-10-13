ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With just over three weeks until the midterm election, top state officials are expected to discuss voter intimidation and other election topics, including poll monitoring, at a news conference Thursday. New Mexico Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver and Attorney General Hector Balderas are slated to lead the discussion.

KRQE News 13 will livestream the news conference here on this page. Coverage is expected to begin around 12 p.m.

According to a news release from the AG’s Office, officials are expected to discuss federal and state laws currently on the books that address voter intimidation, harassment or coercion when voting. Early and absentee voting for the November 8 election has already begun in New Mexico.

You can cast your ballot right now at New Mexico’s various county clerks offices, something that started earlier this week on Tuesday, October 11. Some counties will expand and add alternate early voting locations starting on Saturday, October 22, 2022, according to the Secretary of State’s Office.

This is a developing news story. KRQE News 13 will update this post with more information when it becomes available.