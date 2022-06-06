NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Ahead of Tuesday’s Primary Election, more than 105,000 New Mexican voters have already cast their ballot across the Democratic, Republican or Libertarian contests. At last count in May, New Mexico had roughly 1.03 million voters registered in the state’s three formally recognized, or “major” political parties, according to data from the Secretary of State’s Office.

There are a few key intraparty contests that are expected to draw voters to the polls. On Republicans’ side, one of the major contests will decide who will represent the party in the November race for Governor of New Mexico against incumbent Democrat Michelle Lujan Grisham.

Republican voters will also pick a candidate for U.S. Congressional District 1 representing much of Albuquerque in D.C. Michelle Garcia Holmes and Louie Sanchez are on the GOP CD1 ballot. The Republican winner of the CD 1 primary race will face Democrat Melanie Stansbury, who is running in the primary unopposed.

For Democrats, key contests include the race for the state’s Attorney General nomination and U.S. Congressional District 2, representing much of southern New Mexico in D.C. Candidates Darshan Patel and Gabe Vasquez are running in the Democratic contest. The Democrat who wins the CD 2 primary race will face Republican Yvette Herrell, who is running in the primary opposed.

New Mexico Secretary of State data shows Democrats cast 59,718 ballots as of Monday across absentee and early in-person votes. 44,986 Republicans have so far cast their ballots early or absentee. And 409 Libertarians cast early or absentee ballots as of Monday.

In total, that’s 105,113 primary ballots cast ahead of Tuesday’s Primary. Comparatively, New Mexico’s last midterm primary election on June 5, 2018, ultimately saw 262,357 total votes cast, a roughly 27% turnout among the 950,959 registered voters.

