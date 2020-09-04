New Mexico polling stations required to use COVID-safe practices

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state’s Secretary of Health is requiring all polling locations to use COVID-19 safe measures for this year’s election, like social distancing and limiting the number of people inside at the polls at a time. This was already implemented in the primary election. Since then, election officials are preparing for November.

“When we go out into the world nowadays we expect certain restrictions and protocols in place to help keep people safe and that’s exactly what this public health order does, it’s just related to polling places,” said the spokesperson for the Secretary of State, Alex Curtas.

To reduce the risk of spreading the coronavirus, all polling locations will have a max amount of four voters or 25% of the max occupancy at that location and mobile polling stations will be limited to two voters at a time. Six feet of social distancing will also be required and the voting booths will also be wiped down and sanitized. And absentee voting is also available and the Bernalillo County Clerk is getting creative with how absentee voters can hand in their ballots.

“We’ve got drive-by places you can drop off during early voting and election day at the state fairgrounds during early voting you can drive-thru, drop off your completed ballot and not even get out of your car,” said Bernalillo County Clerk Linda Stover. “And on election day, we’ll have it by City Hall, you can drive by, drop it and not even get out of your car.”

New Mexico is one of four states that was given a letter from the U.S. Postal Service saying voters should have enough time to complete and return their ballots by our state’s deadlines.

County Clerks are preparing for another wave of absentee ballots for the general election, so far there’s been 59,000 absentee ballot requests just in Bernalillo County. Voters can request a mail-in ballot until October 20 and will have to send it off by October 27 to make it by election day, which is November 3.

