NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – State election officials are putting out a call for poll workers ahead of the upcoming election. The secretary of state’s office says county clerks across the state are in need of people in various positions to serve on Nov. 8.

To apply, you need to be a registered voter in your county, and you cannot be a candidate, law enforcement officer, or close relative of someone on the ballot. The secretary of state has made more information available online.