NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Under state law, you’re not allowed to post political signs on state rights-of-way. And the New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT) says they’re planning on enforcing that.

State rights-of-way often include fencing on rural routes and the back of curbs on local routes, according to NMDOT. Signs placed there will be removed.

That includes signs placed on fences or on light posts, NMDOT says. Maintenance patrols will remove signs, and NMDOT says the department does not discriminate in which signs it removes.

If your signs have been collected by NMDOT, you can attempt to claim them from your local NMDOT office within two weeks. But NMDOT says it does not guarantee that they will have the signs or that they will be in original condition.