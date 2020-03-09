New Mexico Democrat candidates picked for open congressional seats

POJOAQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Saturday, over 1,000 delegates from 28 counties took part in the State Pre-Primary Convention. Democrats heard from candidates, approved a new platform, and voted to determine ballot order New Mexico’s June 2 primary election.

Democratic Party of New Mexico Chair Marg Elliston was elected Chair of the Convention. She oversaw speeches and presentations from elected officials, candidates, and party leaders.

In the First Congressional District race, Deb Haaland received the most votes. In the Second Congressional District race, Xochitl Torres Small received the most votes.

In the Third Congressional District race, Teresa Leger Fernandez received 44.88% while Laura Montoya just cleared the 20% threshold to make the ballot with 20.47%.

The Republican’s also selected their candidates Saturday. In the U.S. Senate race, Elisa Martinez and Mark Ronchetti will be on the ballot.

In the first Congressional District race, Michelle Garcia Holmes and Jarod Vander Dussen will also be on the ballot. In the Second Congressional District race, Yvette Herrell will be on the ballot followed by Claire Chase.

Then in the Third Congressional District Race, Harry Montoya and Karen Bedonie made the ballot.

In order to get on the primary ballot, candidates must receive 20% of the vote. Those who do not qualify may elect to get signatures in order to be placed on the ballot. They have until March 17.