SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s official . . . the election results from the regular local election in 2023 have been certified by the State Canvassing Board. The results show a total statewide turnout of 20.54% of eligible voters.

The canvassing board, made up of the governor, the secretary of state, and the chief justice of the New Mexico Supreme Court, has approved the results of the latest election. The certification process is intended to act as a confidence check on the election.

“Every New Mexican should have the highest level of confidence in these official election results and in the conduct of the recently completed statewide regular local election,” Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver said in a press release. “Hearty thanks to all the election administrators and poll workers across New Mexico who conducted this election with the efficiency and integrity for which they’re known, and I want to thank all the voters who turned out to make their voices heard.”

A number of races will get recounts. Here is the full list of recounts ordered by the canvassing board:

Bernalillo County:

Soil and Water Supervisor (Landowner), Valencia Soil and Water Conservation District

o Multi-County (Valencia, Bernalillo, Sandoval, Socorro, Cibola)

Catron County:

Councilor At-Large, Village of Reserve

Chaves County:

Councilor At-Large, Town of Lake Arthur

School Board Member At-Large, Dexter School District

Cibola County:

Soil and Water Supervisor (Landowner) ,Valencia Soil and Water Conservation Board

o Multi-County (Valencia, Bernalillo, Sandoval, Socorro, Cibola)

Colfax County:

Commision District 3, City of Ratón

Trustee At-Large, Town of Springer

Councilor At-Large, Village of Angel Fire

School Board Member At-Large, Ratón School District

Curry County:

Mayor, Village of Grady

Councilor At-Large, Village of Grady

Doña Ana County:

School Board Member At-Large, Hatch Valley School District

School Board Member District 5, Las Cruces Public School District

Guadalupe County:

School Board Member At-Large, Vaughn Municipal School District

o Multi-County (Guadalupe, Torrance)

Hidalgo County:

Councilor At-Large, City of Lordsburg

School Board Member At-Large, Lordsburg School District

Lea County:

School Board Member At-Large, Jal Municipal School District

Lincoln County:

Trustee At-Large, Town of Carrizozo

School Board Member At-Large, Capitan School District

School Board Member At-Large, Carrizozo School District

o Multi-County (Lincoln, Socorro)

o Multi-County (Lincoln, Socorro) School Board Member At-Large, Hondo School Board

Luna County:

Trustee, Village of Columbus

Otero County:

School Board Member At-Large, Cloudcroft School District

School Board Member At-Large, Tularosa School District

Quay County:

Councilor At-Large, Village of Logan

School Board Member At-Large, San Jon School District

Rio Arriba

Soil and Water Supervisor (Landowner), East Rio Arriba Soil and Water Conservation

District

Roosevelt County:

School Board Member At-Large, Floyd School District

Sandoval County:

Soil and Water Supervisor (Landowner), Valencia Soil and Water Conservation District

o Multi-County (Valencia, Bernalillo, Sandoval, Socorro, Cibola)

San Juan County:

School Board Member District 2, Central Consolidated Educational District

College Board Member District 5, San Juan College District

Capital Improvement Tax Question, Aztec Public School District

San Miguel County:

Soil and Water Supervisor, Tierra y Montes Soil and Water Conservation District

Sierra County:

City Commissioner, City of Truth or Consequences

Trustee, Village of Williamsburg

Socorro County:

Councilor At-Large, City of Socorro

Trustee At-Large, Village of Magdalena

School Board Member At-Large, Carrizozo School Board

o Multi-County (Lincoln, Socorro)

o Multi-County (Lincoln, Socorro) School Board Member At-Large, Magdalena School District

Soil and Water Supervisor (Landowner), Valencia Soil and Water Conservation District

o Multi-County (Valencia, Bernalillo, Sandoval, Socorro, Cibola)

Taos County:

Councilor At-Large, Town of Taos

Torrance County:

School Board Member At-Large, Vaughn Municipal School District

o Multi-County (Guadalupe, Torrance)

Valencia County: