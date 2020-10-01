New Mexico absentee ballot requests count by party

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Hundreds of thousands of New Mexicans are requesting absentee ballots before the November election. New data Wednesday shows how many voters have requested an absentee ballot.
According to a news release, the New Mexico Secretary of State’s Office says they will be providing daily updates about absentee ballot requests across the state until October 6. After that, updates will reflect vote counts instead (absentee, early in-person, and Election Day). They also say vote counts will also be broken down by county and political parties.
The numbers are as Wednesday morning, Sept. 30.
