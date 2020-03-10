Mick Rich ends U.S. Senate campaign

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Mick Rich has announced that he is ending his campaign for U.S. Senate.

The announcement was made via Twitter on Monday, March 9. In a statement, Rich states he will find other opportunities to serve and that he appreciates the support he has received.

“Though I have ended my campaign, I remain committed to the success of all Republicans running for office in New Mexico, starting with President Trump,” said Rich in a statement. On Saturday, over 800 Republicans participated in the State Pre-Primary Convention.

In the U.S. Senate race, Elisa Martinez received the most votes and is in the top ballot position while Mark Ronchetti will also be on the ballot.

In order to get on the primary ballot, candidates must receive 20% of the vote. Those who do not qualify may elect to get signatures in order to be placed on the ballot. They have until March 17.

