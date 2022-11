ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In New Mexico’s First Congressional District, incumbent Democrat Melanie Stansbury will uphold her seat against Republican challenger Michelle Garcia Holmes.

The previously Albuquerque-based seat now stretches into parts of Otero, Lincoln and Chavez counties.

KRQE News 13 will continue to provide updates on other races as election numbers roll in. View the latest Election Results here: https://www.krqe.com/election-results/.