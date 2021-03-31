Meet the candidates: CD1 Republican nominee Sen. Mark Moores

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Over the next three nights, candidates for the first congressional seat will talk about their plans if elected. KRQE News 13 spoke with Republican nominee State Senator Mark Moores. “I’m a proud New Mexican. I played football for the University of New Mexico and I love our state,” Moores said.

KRQE News 13 asked about the New Mexico issues Moores wants to tackle. “We are so concerned about the crime rate that has just been through the roof for so many years now,” Moores said.

Moores said he will make sure the federal government helps provide resources to combat crime here. News 13 asked what Washington should be doing about a surge in children arriving at the border without their parents.

“I’m willing to work with anyone, anywhere to solve the problems. I’m willing to work with the administration in Washington. I’m willing to work with the governor and anyone to solve this problem,” Moores said.

Moores said he will push back on the Biden administration’s pause of new federal oil and gas leases. “Forty-percent of our revenue as a state government comes from the oil and gas industry. These jobs are high-paying, great careers for many New Mexicans,” he said.

The last Republican to hold the seat was Heather Wilson through 2008. Moores says he believes he can win by talking about what’s important to New Mexicans. “We’re going to really articulate our message about what’s important for us here in New Mexico. We’re going to protect the laboratories, we’re going to open up safely and we’re really going to focus on talking about how we can make our streets and communities safer,” Moores said.