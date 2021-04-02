Meet the candidates: CD1 Libertarian nominee Chris Manning

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Candidates running for New Mexico’s first congressional seats are speaking on what they wish to address if elected. Libertarian nominee and Farmington businessman, Chris Manning, is a veteran and has his degree in secondary education.

“Education is a very big focus for me something New Mexico seriously needs and at the federal level we need education reform,” Manning said. He says health insurance reform is one of his top priorities. “My plan is to make it more individual-based. That way, regardless of if you have a job or where you have a job, your insurance stays the same,” said Manning.

KRQE News 13 asked Manning about the federal issues impacting New Mexico including the surge in children arriving at the border without parents. “Say look, we don’t want what is going on right now, so you increase the amount of people we allow in each year legally,” Manning said.

News 13 asked Manning about the federal issues impacting New Mexico including the Biden administration’s pause on new federal oil and gas leases. He says it will hurt New Mexico and has another plan. “I want to see nuclear power plants; Nuclear power plants are safe,” Manning said.

New Mexico’s first congressional district has remained in Democratic control since 2009 but Manning says in a special election, which will be held June 1, you never know what could happen.

“Libertarians and Democrats, we have a lot of the issues that are the same. For example, Libertarians have been for marriage equality since the 70s, we’ve been doing it for decades and Democrats finally caught up. We have been in favor of legailzing cannibas and Democrats finally caught up,” Manning said.